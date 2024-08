LOCAL FUGITIVE IS BACK IN CUSTODY

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO THE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY AS REQUIRED LAST THURSDAY IS BACK IN CUSTODY.

POLICE SAY 20 -YEAR-OLD MYRON ALLEN DUMARCE WAS ARRESTED AT 14TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS AROUND 4 P.M. ON SATURDAY.

HE HAD BEEN ADMITTED TO THE WORK RELEASE FACILITY ON AUGUST 8TH BUT FAILED TO RETURN THAT DAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY WHEN DUMARCE WAS ARRESTED SATURDAY, HE WAS IN POSSESSION OF A FAKE HANDGUN.

HIS LAST PREVIOUS CONVICTION WAS ON CHARGES OF THEFT 2ND DEGREE, ELUDING, AND ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON IN WOODBURY COUNTY,

DUMARCE IS NOW BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.