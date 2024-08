LIBERTARIANS SAY IOWA GOP IS TRYING TO KEEP THEM OFF THE NOVEMBER BALLOT

LIBERTARIANS SAY IOWA GOP IS TRYING TO KEEP THEM OFF THE NOVEMBER...

CHALLENGES HAVE BEEN FILED WITH STATE ELECTION OFFICIALS, CLAIMING THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES RUNNING IN THREE OF IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT ARE NOT QUALIFIED FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT.

RESIDENTS IN THE FIRST, THIRD AND FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS HAVE SIGNED PETITIONS WHICH ALLEGE LIBERTARIANS DID NOT HOLD COUNTY CONVENTIONS AS REQUIRED BY LAW, SO THE THREE LIBERTARIAN CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES WERE NOT PROPERLY NOMINATED.

THE LIBERTARIANS SAY THEY DID HAVE COUNTY CONVENTIONS, JUST NOT IN EVERY COUNTY.

NICHOLAS GLUBA OF LONE TREE, THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE IN THE FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, SAYS THE CHALLENGES SHOW REPUBLICANS ARE TERRIFIED OF HOW LIBERTARIANS ARE APPEALING TO VOTERS.

LIB1 OC…..STATE OF IOWA. ;07

MARCO BATTAGLIA OF DES MOINES, THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, SAYS LIBERTARIANS DID HAVE COUNTY CONVENTIONS, THEY JUST DIDN’T HAVE ONE FOR EACH OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES BECAUSE THERE WERE NO LIBERTARIAN DELEGATES IN SOME COUNTIES

LIB2 OC………TO KEEP WINNING?” :11

BATTAGLIA SAYS THE REPUBLICAN-LED LEGISLATURE AND REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAVE REPEATEDLY CHANGED ELECTION LAWS TO PUT LIBERTARIANS AT A DISADVANTAGE.

LIB3 OC………THEY’VE GOT GOING.” :08

CHARLES ALDRICH OF CLARION, THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY’S CANDIDATE IN THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, SAYS THERE WAS COUNTY PARTICIPATION — FROM COUNTIES THAT HAVE LIBERTARIANS.

THE LIBERTARIANS WERE AMONG SIX CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES WHO SPOKE ON THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S POLITICAL SOAPBOX AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

RADIO IOWA