MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN HOME

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY SATURDAY AFTERNOON, AFTER COMPLETING THEIR 15 DAY, 6000 MILE RIDE TO SKAGWAY , ALASKA AND BACK.

THE SIX RIDERS PULLED INTO ROOSTER’S HARLEY DAVIDSON AROUND 3:30 P.M FROM THEIR RIDE TO RAISE $50,000 FOR A NEW PEDIATRIC SAFE ROOM FOR THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S.

ROOSTERS HELP THE RIDERS REACH THEIR FUNDRASISING GOAL, CONTRIBUTING $2000 SATURDAY TO ACHIEVE THE $50,000 NEEDED.

LEAD RIDER MATT THOMPSON WILL JOIN KSCJ’S MARK HAHN ON DRIVE TIME LIVE THIS FRIDAY TO TALK ABOUT THE JOURNEY.