THE IOWA STATE FAIR SHATTERED ITS SINGLE DAY ATTENDANCE RECORD THIS PAST WEEKEND WITH A TOTAL OF 128,732 VISITORS ON SATURDAY.

THE NEW RECORD BREAKS THE FAIR’S ALL-TIME SINGLE-DAY ATTENDANCE, WHICH WAS SET ON THE SECOND SATURDAY OF THE 2022 FAIR WITH 128,298.

THAT NUMBER ALSO SURPASSES THE PREVIOUS FIRST SATURDAY RECORD OF 127,227, SET WAY BACK IN 1991.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, ALL THREE PARKING LOTS ON THE FAIRGROUNDS WERE FULL.

THE FAIR CONTINUES THROUGH AUGUST 18TH,

Photo by Iowa State Fair