SIOUXLAND SPLASH PROJECT MOVES FORWARD WITH GROUNDBREAKING

THE OFFICIAL GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE FRIDAY MORNING AT WHAT WILL EVENTUALLY BE A NEW WATERPARK ATTRACTION ON SIOUX CITY’S FAR NORTHSIDE.

JOE ZEHRING IS WITH FRONTLINE DEVELOPMENT FOR THE SIOUXLAND SPLASH WATERPARK:

THAT OPENING DAY IS SET FOR MEMORIAL DAY OF 2025 AND ZEHRING SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME GREAT ATTRACTIONS FOR BOTH KIDS AND ADULTS:

JOE ISN’T SAYING WHAT THAT IS, OTHER THAN IT WILL BE COMPLETELY UNIQUE TO OUR AREA.

HE AND HIS PARTNERS WANT THE WATERPARK TO HAVE A WOW FACTOR TO ATTRACT VISITORS FROM ALL AROUND THE AREA TO SIOUX CITY:

ZEHRING SAYS THEY WILL START LOOKING FOR MANAGERIAL POSITIONS FOR THE PARK, ITS MAINTENANCE AND FOOD AND BEVERAGES SOON, WITH THE MORE SEASONAL JOBS EARLY NEXT YEAR.

Photos by Anne Westra