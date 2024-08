SGT. BLUFF FIRE DEPT. CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

THE SERGEANT BLUFF FIRE DEPARTMENT IS CELEBRATING THEIR 100-YEAR ANNIVERSARY AT A CELEBRATION FOLLOWING THE PIONEER VALLEY DAYS PARADE THAT TAKES PLACE AT 6:30 THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING.

FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE DEPARTMENT FOR THE LAST 34 YEARS:

GAUL2 OC………..COME THAT FAR. :24

CHIEF GAUL SAYS AS SGT. BLUFF HAS GROWN, SO HAS THE CALL VOLUME, AND HE IS HOPING TO HAVE MORE PEOPLE JOIN HIS DEPARTMENT:

GAUL3 OC………LOVE TO HAVE YOU. :16

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE PARADE, THERE WILL BE A DEDICATION CEREMONY FOR THE SERGEANT BLUFF FIRE DEPARTMENT’S NEW MEMORIAL AT THEIR BUILDING LOCATED AT 204 PORT NEAL ROAD AROUND 7:15 PM:

GAUL4 OC…….BEAUTIFUL MEMORIAL. :22

AN ICE CREAM SOCIAL WILL FOLLOW THE CEREMONY THAT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

PLEASE PARK AT THE BALLFIELDS AND ELEMENTARY/PRIMARY PARKING LOTS AFTER THE PARADE TO WALK TO THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

.