PERSEIDS METEOR SHOWER VIEWING EVENT SCHEDULED

IF THE NIGHT SKIES ARE CLEAR, THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WILL BE A GREAT TIME TO VIEW ONE OF THE BEST METEOR SHOWERS OF THE YEAR.

THE EARTH WILL BE MAKING ITS ANNUAL PASSAGE THROUGH THE PERSEIDS METEOR SHOWER.

SKYWATCHERS WILL BE ABLE TO VIEW AROUND 60 METEORS PER HOUR AS THEY BURN UP IN THE EARTH’S ATMOSPHERE.

THE SANFORD MUSEUM IN CHEROKEE IS HOSTING A MONDAY NIGHT VIEWING IN RURAL CHEROKEE COUNTY STARTING AT 9:30 P.M. MONDAY.

THOSE ATTENDING WILL GATHER AWAY FROM CITY LIGHTS AT THE STILES RIVER FARM AND WOODLAND PRESERVE.

CONTACT THE SANFORD MUSEUM IN CHEROKEE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Photo from Sanford Museum & Planetarium