PERMIT SECURED FOR NORTH SIOUX RR BRIDGE DEMOLITION

BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD RECEIVED PERMITS THURSDAY EVENING FROM THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS ALLOWING DEMOLITION WORK TO REMOVE THE FALLEN RAILROAD BRIDGE SPANS OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AT NORTH SIOUX CITY AND SIOUX CITY.

CONTROLLED BLASTING OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA SIDE SPAN WILL NOW TAKE PLACE AT 9 A.M. ON MONDAY, AUGUST 19TH.

THE BLASTING OPERATION FOR THE SECOND SPAN IS PLANNED FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH.

REMOVAL WORK IS EXPECTED TO TAKE SEVERAL WEEKS.

PREPARATION WORK IS NOW UNDERWAY WITH CREWS WORKING IN DOUBLE SHIFTS INCLUDING OVERNIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AND POSSIBLY THIS SUNDAY.

ON THE DAY OF THE AUGUST 19TH BLAST, ROADS WITHIN A 1,000-FOOT PERIMETER OF THE SITE WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.

BUSINESS OPERATORS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC WILL BE ASKED TO REMAIN INDOORS DURING THE BLASTING OPERATIONS FROM 8:30 A.M. UNTIL 9:15 A.M. ON THAT DAY.

Photo from SD Emergency Management & Civil Air Patrol