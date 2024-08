MANHOLE REHAB WORK TO BEGIN AT WEST 8TH & HAMILTON BLVD

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION HAS ANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE LANE CLOSURES AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND WEST 8TH STREET STARTING MONDAY MORNING AUGUST 12TH.

THE LANE CLOSURES WILL ALLOW THE CITY’S CONTRACTOR HYDRO-KLEAN, LLC TO COMPLETE UTILITY

REPAIRS IN THAT INTERSECTION AS PART OF THE CITY’S ANNUAL MANHOLE REHABILITATION PROJECT.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON AUGUST 16TH.