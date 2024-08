GORDON DRIVE DETOUR BEGINS MONDAY

IF YOU TRAVEL ON GORDON DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY, YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION WORK THAT MAY SLOW DOWN YOUR TRIP.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION NEEDS TO CLOSE THE NORTHBOUND U.S. 75 ON-RAMP AT U.S. 20 GORDON DRIVE BEGINNING AT 7 A.M. ON MONDAY.

THE CLOSURE WILL LAST MOST OF THE WEEK, WITH THE HIGHWAY REOPENING SOMETIME ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 16TH, WEATHER PERMITTING.

WHILE THE ON-RAMP IS CLOSED, DRIVERS WILL FOLLOW A MARKED DETOUR ROUTE AND TRAVEL ON SOUTHBOUND U.S. 75 AND MORNINGSIDE AVENUE TO REACH NORTHBOUND U.S. 75.