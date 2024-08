SIOUX CITY POLICE ISSUED SEVERAL TRAFFIC CITATIONS DURING A TRAFFIC PROJECT FRIDAY ALONG THE I-29 CORRIDOR BETWEEN THE RIVERSIDE AND SINGING HILLS EXITS.

THE EMPHASIS WAS ON DRIVERS WHO FAILED TO COMPLY WITH IOWA’S “MOVE OVER” LAW WHICH REQUIRES MOTORISTS TO MOVE OVER WHEN IT IS SAFE TO AVOID A PARKED EMERGENCY VEHICLE ON THE HIGHWAY.

OFFICERS ISSUED 36 TICKETS FOR FAILURE TO OBEY THE “MOVE OVER” LAW, 8 SPEEDING VIOLATION CITATIONS, AND 11 OTHER VIOLATIONS.