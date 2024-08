15-YEAR-OLD GIRL CHARGED IN VANDALIZING 4 SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A 15 YEAR OLD FEMALE WHO ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZED FOUR SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS LAST WEEK.

THE UNIDENTIFIED GIRL IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF FOR DAMAGE THAT OCCURRED AT EAST MIDDLE, EAST HIGH, WEST MIDDLE, AND WEST HIGH SCHOOLS LAST WEEKEND.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF SECOND DEGREE MEANS THE COST OF REPLACING, REPAIRING, OR RESTORING THE PROPERTY THAT WAS DAMAGED AND DEFACED EXCEEDS ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS BUT IS LESS THAN TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE CRIME IS A CLASS “D” FELONY.