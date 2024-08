TWO INJURED IN 3 VEHICLE WOODBURY COUNTY CRASH

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN A THREE VEHICLE CRASH IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 12:45 P.M. WHEN AN EASTBOUND LEXUS ON 110TH STREET FAILED TO YIELD AT A STOP SIGN AT THE HIGHWAY 140 INTERSECTION AND STRUCK THE LEFT SIDE OF A NORTHBOUND PICKUP TRUCK.

A SEMI TRAILING THE PICKUP THEN STRUCK THE LEXUS.

THE DRIVER OF THE LEXUS, 31-YEAR-OLD DEILER PENA, AND A 29-YEAR-OLD PASSENGER, YANISLEYDIS PEREZ HECHAVARRIA, BOTH FROM STORM LAKE, WERE TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE PATROL REPORT SAYS THEIR LIVES WERE SAVED BECAUSE THEY WERE WEARING THEIR SEAT BELTS.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, 42-YEAR-OLD COREY LIAS, AND THE SEMI DRIVER, 72-YEAR-OLD STEVEN FRENCH OF MOVILLE, WERE NOT INJURED.