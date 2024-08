SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND LAUNCHES ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND, ALONG WITH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AND THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND, IS LAUNCHING AN INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO SUPPORT THE NEEDS OF FLOOD VICTIMS IN WOODBURY, UNION, PLYMOUTH, AND DAKOTA COUNTIES.

HEATHER HENNINGS, PRESIDENT OF UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND, THE FISCAL AGENT FOR THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND, SAYS.THE RECOVERY FUND WILL PARTNER WITH THOSE ORGANIZATIONS, WHO WILL DIVIDE THE

WORK BETWEEN COUNTIES TO ENSURE THAT THOSE MOST IMPACTED ARE HELPED.

INDIVIDUALS WHOSE HOMES HAVE BEEN CATEGORIZED AS DESTROYED, OR WITH MAJOR OR MINOR DAMAGE,

MAY APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE AS FUNDS ARE AVAILABLE.

RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY SHOULD CONTACT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-274-1610.

RESIDENTS OF UNION, PLYMOUTH, OR DAKOTA COUNTIES SHOULD CONTACT THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-255-8836.