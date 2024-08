MIRACLE RIDERS TO RETURN HOME SATURDAY

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS WILL BE RETURNING FROM THEIR 9TH RIDE FOR MIRACLES THIS SATURDAY, AUGUST 10TH, AT 3:30PM AT ROOSTER’S HARLEY DAVIDSON AT 1930 LEWIS BOULEVARD.

LEAD RIDER MATT THOMPSON SAYS WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THE GROUP STAYED IN BOZEMAN, MONTANA ON THEIR TREK BACK TO SIOUX CITY FROM ALASKA:

THOMPSON SAYS WHILE HAVING DINNER AT A BOZEMAN RESTAURANT THEY FOUND THE MANAGER WAS FROM IOWA:

THE HALF DOZEN RIDERS WILL BE RETURNING FROM A LONG AND CHALLENGING JOURNEY WHERE THEY WILL HAVE COVERED A LITTLE MORE THAN 6,000 MILES OVER 15 DAYS TO RAISE $50,000 FOR A NEW PEDIATRIC SAFE ROOM IN THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S.