GORKA TO SPEAK AT LOCAL GOP EVENT

THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS BRINGING A NATIONALLY KNOWN SPEAKER IN TO KEYNOTE THEIR FALL FUNRRAISING EVENT.

COUNTY PARTY CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON SAYS THE EVENT TAKES PLACE THE EVENING OF SEPTEMBER 4TH:

HENDERSON SAYS GORKA HAS SERVED AS A SENIOR ADVISOR TO EVERY BRANCH OF THE U.S. MILITARY:

THE TICKETED EVENT INCLUDES A DINNER CATERED BY SNEAKY’S AND A SILENT AUCTION.

IT TAKES PLACE FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 8:30 P.M. SEPTEMBER 4TH AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

