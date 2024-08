GOODWILL DONATES FUNDS TO RED CROSS FLOOD RELIEF EFFORT

LOCAL GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS CUSTOMERS CAME THROUGH IN A BIG WAY TO HELP VICTIMS OF RECENT FLOODING IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA.

BRIGET SOLOMON, GOODWILL’S PRESIDENT & CEO SAYS CUSTOMERS DONATED $13,619.57 TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS DISASTER RESPONSE:

GOODWILL6 OC…DESIGNATE THAT DONATION. :11

SOLOMON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR THAT AMOUNT TO TAMMY LEE OF THE SIOUXLAND RED CROSS:

GOODWILL7 OC…….HELPING THE EFFORT. ;08

LEE SAYS THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT THE RED CROSS’S ONGOING EFFORTS TO HELP LOCAL FLOOD VICTIMS:

GOODWILL8 OC…………LONG TERM RECOVERY PLANS. :17

LEE SAYS THE DONATIONS ARE WELCOME AND NEEDED BECAUSE THE RESOURCES OF THE RED CROSS AND OTHER AGENCIES HAVE BEEN STRETCHED THIN BY ONGOING STORMS AND FLOODING THIS YEAR:

GOODWILL9 OC….GREATLY APPRECIATED. :17

IN ADDITION TO THE ROUND UP AT THE REGISTER INITIATIVE, GOODWILL DISTRIBUTED ADDITIONAL STORE

VOUCHERS TO AGENCIES WITHIN THE COMMUNITIES THEY SERVE THAT PROVIDE DISASTER RELIEF.