DEMOLITION OF COLLAPSED TRAIN BRIDGE HAS BEEN DELAYED

THE PLANNED DEMOLITION OF THE COLLAPSED RAILROAD BRIDGE BETWEEN SIOUX CITY AND NORTH SIOUX CITY IS ON HOLD AGAIN.

UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT POSTED A ONE SENTENCE MESSAGE ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE STATING THAT THE JUST ANNOUNCED DATES OF AUGUST 16TH AND SEPTEMBER 6TH HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.

KENDALL SLOAN OF THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD EMAILED KSCJ NEWS TO SAY THAT THE THEY ARE STILL WAITING FOR A PERMIT FROM THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS FOR THE DEMOLITION TO TAKE PLACE.

SLOAN SAYS AT THIS TIME THEY DO NOT KNOWN EXACTLY WHEN THE BLASTS WILL OCCUR.

SLOAN SAYS UNTIL THEY RECEIVE THE PERMIT FROM THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, THEY WILL BE UNABLE TO CONFIRM MORE SPECIFICS ABOUT WHEN THE DEMOLITION WILL TAKE PLACE.

SO FOR NOW, THE COLLAPSED BRIDGE WILL; REMAIN IN THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.