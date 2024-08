DECATUR BRIDGE PROJECT MEETING SET FOR ONAWA

TWO MEETINGS ABOUT THE PROPOSED DECATUR BRIDGE PROJECT WHICH WOULD IMPROVE THE NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 51 AND IOWA HIGHWAY 175 MISSOURI RIVER CROSSING IN BURT COUNTY, NEBRASKA AND MONONA COUNTY, IOWA HAVE BEEN SCHEDULED FOR LATE AUGUST.

THE DECATUR BRIDGE PROJECT PLANNING AND DESIGN WOULD OCCUR OVER THREE PHASES AND MULTIPLE YEARS.

CONSTRUCTION WOULD BE DEPENDENT ON AVAILABLE FUNDING, BUT COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS 2029.

THE FIRST MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN ONAWA FROM 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28TH AT THE ONAWA COMMUNITY AND RECREATION CENTER IN KELLY HALL AT 320 10TH STREET.

THE SECOND MEETING IS THURSDAY, AUGUST 29TH FROM 5 – 7 P.M. AT THE DECATUR, NEBRASKA CITY HALL.

THE PUBLIC MEETINGS WERE PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 26 AND JUNE 27, BUT WERE POSTPONED DUE TO AREA FLOODING.