ATTORNEYS GENERAL TAKE STAND ON WEED KILLERS

THE ATTORNEYS GENERAL FROM IOWA, NEBRASKA AND NINE OTHER STATES ARE ASKING THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY TO MAKE IT CLEAR THERE’S A NATIONAL STANDARD FOR LABELING OF ROUNDUP AND OTHER WEED KILLERS THAT CONTAIN GLYPHOSATE.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SAYS A NEW E-P-A RULE IS NEEDED BECAUSE CALIFORNIA HAS PROPOSED CANCER WARNINGS ON ROUNDUP AND OTHER PRODUCTS THAT CONTAIN THE WORLD’S MOST COMMONLY USED HERBICIDE.

THE E-P-A HAS SAID GLYPHOSATE IS NOT LIKELY TO CAUSE CANCER IN HUMANS AND IN NOVEMBER, A FEDERAL APPEALS COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF MONSANTO — THE MAKER OF ROUNDUP — AND SAID CALIFORNIA DID NOT HAVE AUTHORITY TO REQUIRE A CANCER WARNING ON ROUNDUP’S LABEL.

BIRD SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE E-P-A TO SET THINGS STRAIGHT.

NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL MIKE HILGERS SAYS IT’S ABOUT PROTECTING THE FREEDOM TO FARM.

KEVIN ROSS, A FARMER FROM UNDERWOOD WHO’S A FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION, JOINED THE ATTORNEYS GENERAL AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING IN OMAHA. ROSS TOLD REPORTERS THERE IS NO REAL SUBSTITUTE FOR GLYPHOSATE.

MONSANTO’S ATTORNEYS HAVE ARGUED THAT A WARNING LABEL ON ROUNDUP VIOLATES THE COMPANY’S FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO BE FREE FROM COMPELLED SPEECH THAT IT DISAGREES WITH.

MONSANTO, NOW OWNED BY BAYER, HAS SETTLED ABOUT 100-THOUSAND LAWSUITS AND THE COMPANY ESTIMATES THERE ARE MORE THAN 50-THOUSAND PENDING.

Radio Iowa