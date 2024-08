PARADE TO KICKOFF IOWA STATE FAIR ACTIVITIES

A PARADE IN DES MOINES OFFICIALLY BEGINS ACTIVITIES FOR THE 2024 IOWA STATE FAIR AT 6:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY EVENING.

THE PARADE TRAVELS FROM THE CAPITOL DOWN GRAND AVENUE AND WEST TO 15TH STREET.

OVER 130 ENTRIES ARE REGISTERED IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE.

LONG TIME VOLUNTEER DON HUMMEL WAS SELECTED TO LEAD IOWA’S LARGEST PARADE THROUGH THE STREETS OF DOWNTOWN DES MOINES.

HUMMEL IS FROM ELK HORN, IOWA AND HAS VOLUNTEERED AS THE SHEEP SUPERINTENDENT SINCE 1994.

HE ALSO HEADS UP THE FAIR’S STOCK DOG TRIALS, THE BIGGEST RAM AND THE SHEEP SHEARING COMPETITIONS IN ADDITION TO HELPING WITH 4-H AND FFA SHOWS.

THE IOWA STATE FAIR RUNS FROM AUGUST 8-18TH.

Photo courtesy Iowa State Fair