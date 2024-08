BNSF RAILROAD DEVELOPS PLAN TO REMOVE COLLAPSED BRIDGE

THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD HAS CONFIRMED A PLAN HAS BEEN DEVELOPED TO DEMOLISH THE COLLAPSED BRIDGE IN THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AT NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE RAILROAD IS CURRENTLY WAITING FOR A PERMIT FROM THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS TO PROCEED, AND HAS STARTED NOTIFYING LOCAL RESIDENTS ABOUT THE PREPARATIONS.

CREWS PLAN TO CONDUCT A CONTROLLED BLAST FOR DEMOLITION OF THE SPAN ON THE SOUTH DAKOTA SIDE OF THE RIVER ON AUGUST 16TH, AND ON SEPTEMBER 6TH FOR THE SPAN ON THE IOWA SIDE.

LOCAL PERMITS ARE SECURED FOR USING CHARGES TO HELP DISMANTLE THE STRUCTURE, BUT DEMOLITION WILL NOT OCCUR UNTIL AFTER THE ARMY CORPS PERMIT IS SECURED.

DOOR-TO-DOOR CONTACTS ARE UNDERWAY THIS WEEK WITH LOCAL RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES WITHIN A 1,000-FOOT PERIMETER OF THE PROJECT AREA,

THE RAILROAD HAS ALSO BEGUN CONVERSATIONS WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRST RESPONDERS TO COMMUNICATE THE DEMOLITION PLAN AND ENSURE PUBLIC SAFETY.

ADDITIONAL STEPS THAT ARE UNDERWAY INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION OF A TEMPORARY LEVEE, KNOWN AS A RING LEVEE, TO PROVIDE PROTECTION TO THE COMMUNITY WHILE THE RECOVERY PROCESS OCCURS.