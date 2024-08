SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS NOW HIRING DRIVERS & SUPPORT STAFF

SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS IN SEARCH OF A NEW CAREER ATTENDED A JOB FAIR BY THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TUESDAY AT IRVING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

DOUG STEWART, TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISOR OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, SAYS THEY ARE HIRING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS AS WELL AS OTHER POSITIONS:

HIRING1 OC………ONTO OUR STAFF. :16

MANY POSITIONS ARE FOR PART TIME EMPLOYMENT, WHILE THE PARA-EDUCATORS ARE FOR THE ENTIRE SCHOOL DAY.

STEWART SAYS SOME TRAINING IS REQUIRED TO BE A SCHOOL BUS DRIVER:

HIRING2 OC…….STUFF LIKE THAT. :23

IF YOU MISSED TUESDAY’S JOB FAIR, YOU MAY ALSO APPLY ONLINE:

HIRING3 OC…..FOR THAT JOB. :14

OTHER JOB FAIRS WILL BE PLANNED FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.