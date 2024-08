REACTION TO MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ SELECTION AS DEMOCRATIC VP NOMINEE

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RITA HART RELEASED A WRITTEN STATEMENT AFTER THE KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE.

HART SAYS WALZ IS A GREAT CANDIDATE WHO UNDERSTANDS MIDWEST PRINCIPLES, HOW HARD IOWANS WORK AND THE VALUE OF A DOLLAR.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY COMMUNICATIONS CHAIR RYAN AKERBERG SAYS “VICE-PRESIDENT HARRIS HAS MADE AN EXCELLENT CHOICE BY SELECTING TIM WALZ AS HER CHOICE TO JOIN HER ON THE 2024 DEMOCRATIC TICKET.”

AS GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA SINCE 2019, WALZ SUCCESSFULLY ENACTED MAJOR REFORMS, INCLUDING REQUIRING PAID LEAVE, STRENGTHENING WORKERS’ RIGHTS, INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES, CUTTING TAXES FOR WORKING FAMILIES, AND REQUIRING UNIVERSAL FREE SCHOOL MEALS.

(photo from Gov. Walz Facebook page)

IOWA REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS SHARING HIS INITIAL IMPRESSIONS OF MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ, WHO IS KAMALA HARRIS’ PICK FOR A RUNNING MATE ON THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL TICKET:

WALZ1 OC…….. “INTERACTION WITH HIM” :12

WALZ SERVED IN THE HOUSE FROM 2007 TO 2019 AND WAS A MEMBER OF THE HOUSE AG COMMITTEE.

GRASSLEY ADMITS IT’S UNUSUAL THAT HE DIDN’T WORK WITH WALZ ON ANYTHING AGRICULTURE- OR ETHANOL-RELATED IN ALL OF THOSE YEARS, ESPECIALLY SINCE THEY’RE FROM NEIGHBORING STATES.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S DONE SOME RESEARCH ON WALZ.

WALZ2 OC…….”BEING DEMOCRAT” :17

GRASSLEY SAYS VOTERS WILL HAVE A VERY CLEAR CHOICE IN NOVEMBER.

WALZ3 OC………”CHANGE OF MIND” :19

WALZ WAS BORN AND RAISED IN NEBRASKA, SERVED 24 YEARS IN THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, AND WORKED AS A HIGH SCHOOL SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER BEFORE TURNING TO POLITICS.

HE’S BEEN MINNESOTA’S GOVERNOR SINCE 2019.

(Radio Iowa)