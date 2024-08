CROP REPORT SHOWS FIELDWORK PROGRESS IN IOWA

THE LATEST WEEKLY CROP REPORT FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SHOWS MOST OF IOWA RECEIVED RAIN SHOWERS AND EXPERIENCED ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES THAT ALLOWED IOWA FARMERS FOUR-POINT-EIGHT DAYS SUITABLE FOR FIELDWORK DURING THE WEEK ENDING AUGUST 4TH.

TOPSOIL MOISTURE CONDITION RATED 76 PERCENT ADEQUATE AND 11 PERCENT SURPLUS WHILE SUBSOIL MOISTURE RATED 79 PERCENT ADEQUATE AND 9 PERCENT SURPLUS.

CORN SILKING HIT 92 PERCENT LAST WEEK AND FIFTY-ONE PERCENT HAS REACHED DOUGH STAGE AND EIGHT PERCENT OF THE CORN HAS REACHED THE DENT STATE.

CORN CONDITION WAS RATED AT 77 PERCENT GOOD TO EXCELLENT.

NINETY PERCENT OF SOYBEANS WERE BLOOMING WITH 58 PERCENT SETTING PODS WITH SOYBEAN CONDITION 76 PERCENT GOOD TO EXCELLENT.

EIGHTY-FIVE PERCENT OF OATS HAVE BEEN HARVESTED AND THE STATE’S SECOND CUTTING OF ALFALFA HAY REACHED 92 PERCENT COMPLETE.