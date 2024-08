WOODBURY COUNTY FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER TO OPEN

FEMA IS OPENING A DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER JUST EAST OF SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY TO PROVIDE ONE-ON-ONE HELP FOR WOODBURY COUNTY PEOPLE AFFECTED BY RECENT FLOODING AND SEVERE STORMS.

IT WILL OPEN WEDNESDAY AT THE SIMPCO/ SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM LOCATED AT 6401 GORDON DRIVE FROM 1PM UNTIL 6PM.

FOLLOWING THAT IT WILL BE OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 8 A.M.- 6 P.M.AND CLOSED ON SUNDAYS.

RECOVERY SPECIALISTS FROM FEMA AND THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ON AVAILABLE SERVICES, EXPLAIN ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS AND HELP SURVIVORS COMPLETE OR CHECK THE STATUS OF THEIR APPLICATIONS..

DUE TO ROAD CONSTRUCTION ON HIGHWAY 20, THERE ARE ONLY TWO ACCESS POINTS TO THE FACILITY.

FROM THE NORTH, SOUTH AND WEST, TAKE GORDON DRIVE TO 4301 STONE AVENUE, WHICH IS THE CASEY’S GENERAL STORE.

CONTINUE NORTH ON STONE AVENUE WHICH TURNS LEFT INTO 155TH UNTIL REACHING BENTON AVENUE.

TURN RIGHT ON BENTON AVENUE AND TURN LEFT TO THE NORTH ENTRY OF THE D-O-T AND SIMPCO TRANSIT FACILITY.

COMING FROM THE EAST ON HIGHWAY 20, TURN RIGHT ON CHARLES AVENUE FROM THE HIGHWAY, THEN LEFT ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD TO LEFT ON BUCHANNAN AVENUE,

THEN TURN RIGHT ON 155TH TO LEFT ON BENTON AVENUE.

TURN LEFT TO THE NORTH ENTRY OF THE D-O-T AND SIMPCO TRANSIT FACILITY..