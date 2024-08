STURGIS RALLY ROLLS ON IN BLACK HILLS

THE 84TH ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA BLACK HILLS.

THE TEN DAY EVENT BEGAN LAST FRIDAY AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL HAS RELEASED ITS FIRST NUMBERS REGARDING ACCIDENTS AND ARRESTS INVOLVING THE THOUSANDS OF ATTENDEES AT THE EVENT.

SO FAR 52 FELONY DRUG ARRESTS HAVE TAKEN PLACE IN THE STURGIS AND RAPID CITY AREA, UP FROM 35 DURING THE SAME TIME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

THERE HAVE BEEN 50 D-U-I ARRESTS, ABOUT THE SAME AS 52 IN 2023.

TRAFFIC CITATIONS HAVE DROPPED TO 471 COMPARED TO 590 A YEAR AGO AND WARNINGS ARE DOWN TO 1174 COMPARED TO 1739 IN 2023.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ARE ALSO LOWER WITH 14 IN JURY ACCIDENTS COMPARED TO 26 LAST YEAR AND ONLY 8 NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS COMPARED TO 21 A YEAR AGO.

THE STURGIS RALLY RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 11TH.

Photo from Sturgis webcam