ERNST SAYS U.S. WILL SUPPORT ISRAEL IF IRAN RETALIATES AGAINST THEM

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA IS AMONG THOSE IN WASHINGTON WATCHING TO SEE IF IRAN WILL LAUNCH A MILITARY STRIKE AGAINST ISRAEL THIS WEEK.

IRAN HAS THREATENED RETRIBUTION AFTER ISRAEL KILLED A HAMAS LEADER IN TEHRAN LAST WEEK, AND A HEZBOLLAH LEADER IN BEIRUT, LEBANON IN SEPARATE ACTIONS AGAINST KNOWN TERRORISTS.

ERNST SAYS THE U.S. DOES NOT WANT TO SEE AN ESCALATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST, BUT WILL STAND BY AND SUPPORT ISRAEL IF NECESSARY:

ERNST SERVES ON THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE AND SAYS IRAN STILL HAS EXISTING THREATS AGAINST SOME AMERICAN OFFICIALS:

ERNST ALSO SERVED IN THE MILITARY, INCLUDING THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD, FOR 23 YEARS.

SHE AND NEARLY ALL THE OTHER REPUBLICANS IN THE U-S SENATE, INCLUDING IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, SIGNED A LETTER FRIDAY THAT CALLS ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ENSURE ALL CONGRESSIONALLY APPROVED AMMUNITION AND WEAPONS SYSTEMS ARE DELIVERED TO ISRAEL.