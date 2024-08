A STREET REPAIR PROJECT GETS UNDERWAY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE CLOSURE OF CASSELMAN STREET SOUTH OF

WEST 19TH STREET.

THIS WILL ALLOW A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR TO PERFORM UTILITY CONNECTIONS WITHIN THE ROADWAY.

THE WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY THIS SATURDAY, AUGUST 10TH.

DURING THE CLOSURE A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED UTILIZING BURTON STREET, WEST 4TH STREET, AND CASSELMAN STREET