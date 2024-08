MONONA COUNTY ADDED TO STORM DISASTER DECLARATION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED THE APPROVAL OF MONONA COUNTY FOR INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE, AND HARRISON, MONONA, POCAHONTAS, WINNESHIEK, AND WRIGHT COUNTIES FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FOR EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE MEASURES AND PERMANENT WORK UNDER THE PREVIOUSLY APPROVED MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FROM SEVERE STORMS, FLOODING, STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS, AND TORNADOES THAT OCCURRED JUNE 16 THROUGH THE PAST WEEK.

THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM IS ALREADY ACTIVATED FOR THE REST OF NORTHWEST IOWA.

MONONA COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR THE DISASTER RECOVERY TEMPORARY HOUSING PROGRAM, ALONG WITH MOST OTHER AFFECTED NORTHWEST IOWA RESIDENTS.

THE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE TO SURVIVORS WHOSE HOMES WERE DAMAGED, DESTROYED, OR DEEMED NOT HABITABLE IN COUNTIES CURRENTLY UNDER A PRESIDENTIAL MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FOR BOTH FEMA INDIVIDUAL AND PUBLIC ASSISTANCE.