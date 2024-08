SIOUX CITY RULES TO DISPOSE OF TREE DEBRIS

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS ARE REMINDING RESIDENTS OF THE MANNER THEY MAY DISPOSE OF TREE DEBRIS FROM THE PAST WEEKS THUNDERSTORMS.

RESIDENTIAL TREE AND YARD DEBRIS MAY BE TAKEN TO THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER AT 5800 28TH STREET.

THE FEE FOR TREE DISPOSAL IS $17 PER TRUCK LOAD OR $22 PER TON.

BRANCHES & LIMBS THAT ARE FOUR FEET OR LESS IN LENGTH AND LESS THAN TWO INCHES IN DIAMETER MAY BE

BUNDLED AND PLACED NEXT TO THE GARBAGE BIN TO BE PICKED UP DURING REGULAR GARBAGE COLLECTION.

THE BUNDLES MUST WEIGH LESS THAN 35 POUNDS AND MUST HAVE A SOLID WASTE STICKER ATTACHED.

BRANCHES & LIMBS SMALLER THAN THOSE DIMENSIONS MAY BE LOOSELY PLACED IN YOUR RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE BIN.

ALL TREE DEBRIS LEFT CURBSIDE OR HAULED TO THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER MUST BE FREE OF BUILDING MATERIAL AND GARBAGE.

SOLID WASTE STICKERS MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $1.50 EACH AT HY-VEE, FAREWAY, WAL-MART, BOMGAARS AND WILMES HARDWARE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND CITY HALL CUSTOMER SERVICE.