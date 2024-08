SIOUX CITY GIFTS CHOSEN TO CREATE “IOWA BASKET” FOR NATIONAL CARE PACKAGE DAY

SIOUX CITY GIFTS HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO REPRESENT THE STATE OF IOWA IN THE UPCOMING NATIONAL CARE PACKAGE DAY IN EARLY SEPTEMBER.

LOU ANN LINDBLADE SAYS THE STORE WAS CHOSEN TO CREATE AN IOWA THEMED GIFT BASKET FOR THE SEPTEMBER 5TH NATIONWIDE EVENT:

IT FEATURES 51 SMALL GIFT BOX COMPANIES FROM ALL 50 STATES AND WASHINGTON, DC.

LINDBLADE SAYS THE ORGANIZER SELECTED SEPTEMBER 5TH FOR A REASON:

THE EVENT SUPPORTS THE SMALL BUSINESSES BEHIND THESE CARE PACKAGES RECOGNIZING THE THOUGHTFULNESS IN EVERY PACKAGE FILLED WITH STATE AND LOCAL THEMED PRODUCTS:

YOU MAY CHECK OUT THE IOWA BASKET AS WELL AS THE OTHER 50 ONLINE AT WWW.AMERICANGIFTBOXES.COM WITH A PAGE DEDICATED TO IOWA AND A LINK TO SIOUXCITYGIFTS.COM.