SIOUX CITY EXPLORER’S BUS CATCHES ON FIRE

THE BUS CARRYING THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORER’S BASEBALL TEAM CAUGHT FIRE FRIDAY MORNING ON ITS WAY TO KANSAS CITY.

EXPLORER’S PITCHER AND STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN’S SOCIAL MEDIA PAGE SAYS EVERYONE IS SAFE.

HE SAYS THE BLAZE BEGAN AROUND 3 A.M. ON THEIR WAY TO KANE COUNTY TO FACE THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS.

SCHOLTEN SAYS THE EARLHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT SAVED THE DAY AND A NEW BUS PICKED THEM UP AROUND 5:30 THIS MORNING.