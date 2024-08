SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BUS CATCHES FIRE ON ROAD TRIP (Update)

THE BUS CARRYING THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORER’S AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL TEAM CAUGHT FIRE THIS MORNING ON ITS WAY TO GENEVA, ILLINOIS.

EXPLORERS PITCHER AND STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN WAS ASLEEP ON THE BUS AROUND 3 A.M . WHEN THE TEAM WAS AWAKENED NEAR EARLHAM, IOWA, JUST WEST OF DES MOINES:

SCHOLTEN SAYS EVERYONE GOT OFF THE BUS SAFELY, BUT NOT ALL OF THEIR GEAR WAS SAVED.

THE 44-YEAR-OLD SCHOLTEN HAD JUST PITCHED IN SIOUX CITY FOR THE EXPLORERS, WINNING 6-2 OVER LINCOLN THURSDAY NIGHT AND RUNNING HIS RECORD TO 4-0 AS A STARTING PITCHER:

A NEW BUS PICKED UP THE TEAM AROUND 5:30 A.M. AND THEY ARRIVED IN GENEVA, ILLINOIS AROUND 11 A.M.

SCHOLTEN AND HIS TEAMMATES HOPED TO GET A LITTLE SLEEP AT THEIR HOTEL BEFORE FACING THE KANE COUNTY COUGARS TONIGHT AT 6:30 P.M.

Story updated by Woody Gottburg

Photos from J.D. Scholten