REYNOLDS ISSUES NEW DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR LOCAL COUNTIES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH AND FIVE OTHER COUNTIES IN RESPONSE TO SEVERE STORMS THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY, JULY 29TH AND CONTINUING.

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED TO RESPOND TO AND RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THE SEVERE WEATHER AND ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM.

OVER 8000 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA LOST POWER IN THE PAST WEEKS STORMS, AND DAMAGE WAS CAUSED BY STRONG WINDS THAT TOPPLED TREES.

THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM PROVIDES GRANTS UP TO $7,000 FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH INCOMES UP TO 200 PERCENT OF THE FEDERAL POVERTY LEVEL.