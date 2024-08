PHASE 2 OF ELK CREEK ROAD CONSTRUCTION BEGINS

PHASE TWO OF THE ELK CREEK ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECT HAS STARTED IN THE EDGE OF MORNINGSIDE.

THE CONTRACTOR HAS CLOSED THE INTERSECTION OF ELK CREEK ROAD WITH OLD LAKEPORT ROAD AND CHRISTY ROAD.

ACCESS FOR EMERGENCY SERVICES WILL BE MAINTAINED TO THE NORTH-WEST STUB OF OLD LAKEPORT ROAD DURING THE CLOSURE.

A DETOUR USING CHRISTY ROAD, SUNNYBROOK DRIVE, SERGEANT ROAD, SOUTH LAKEPORT, AND SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD WILL BE AVAILABLE WHILE THE INTERSECTION IS CLOSED FOR CONSTRUCTION.

THE PROJECT COMPLETION DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE SOMETIME IN OCTOBER.