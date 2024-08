IOWA’S SALES TAX FREE WEEKEND IS UNDERWAY

IOWA RETAILERS THAT SELL CLOTHING, SHOES, OR BOTH WILL LIKELY BE BUSIER THROUGH SATURDAY AS THIS IS THE STATE’S ANNUAL SALES TAX-FREE WEEKEND.

JOHN FULLER, SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, EXPLAINS HOW IT WORKS.

FULLER SAYS THERE ARE A FEW STIPULATIONS ON THE TWO-DAY OFFER.

HE SAYS THE SAVINGS WILL GROW BASED ON HOW MUCH YOU SPEND.

THIS TAX “HOLIDAY” IS TYPICALLY HELD THE FIRST WEEKEND IN AUGUST AND IT’S BEEN AN ANNUAL RITUAL SINCE 2000.

THE EVENT USUALLY SAVES CONSUMERS A TOTAL OF AROUND FIVE-MILLION DOLLARS OVER THE TWO DAYS.

Radio Iowa