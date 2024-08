THUNE HOPES FOR ISSUE FOCUSED PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR AND REPUBLICAN WHIP JOHN THUNE IS GIVING HIS ADVICE TO FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP.

THUNE SAYS TRUMP SHOULD FOCUS ON POLICY ISSUES AND NOT RACE IN HIS CAMPAIGN AGAINST VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS.

THE RESPONSE COMES AFTER TRUMP QUESTIONED HARRIS’S HERITAGE AT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS CONVENTION IN CHICAGO.

HARRIS IS OF BLACK AND SOUTHEAST ASIAN DESCENT.

THUNE’S COMMENT ECHOES SIMILAR WARNINGS MADE BY OTHER HIGH RANKING REPUBLICANS, INCLUDING HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON.