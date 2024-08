IF YOU’VE SEEN A LOT OF MOTORCYCLES HEADING NORTH ON INTERSTATE 29 THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS, THERE’S A GOOD REASON.

THEY ARE LIKELY HEADED TO STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA, WHERE THOUSANDS OF VISITORS ARE EXPECTED FOR ITS 84TH ANNUAL MOTORCYCLE RALLY.

THE NINE-DAY EVENT LASTS FRIDAY THROUGH AUGUST 11TH.

AS USUAL, THERE WILL BE A HEAVY LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE TO HELP GUIDE THE RALLY SAFELY.

THE OPENING CEREMONY IS SCHEDULED FOR 3 O’CLOCK.

Sturgis file photo