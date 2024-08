FEMA CONTINUES TO PROVIDE AID TO IOWA FLOOD & STORM VICTIMS

FEMA, THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE HELP TO IOWANS AFFECTED BY FLOODS AND TORNADOES THIS SUMMER.

THE AGENCY SAYS SELF-EMPLOYED IOWANS ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR FEMA ASSISTANCE AND THEIR PROGRAMS CAN HELP REPLACE ITEMS THAT WOULD USUALLY BE GIVEN BY A COMPANY LIKE A COMPUTER, TOOLS FOR MANUAL LABOR OR MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS.

FEMA’S TIANA SUBER SAYS IT’S ONE MORE WAY THEY ARE PROVIDING HELP:

FEMA4 OC…IN THAT RECOVERY PROCESS. :19

SUBER SAYS FEMA IS ALSO OFFERING GUIDANCE ON SALVAGING FAMILY HEIRLOOMS THAT WERE DAMAGED:

FEMA5 OC………MESS UP THOSE. :19

THE SPECIALISTS WILL BE ON HAND AT VARIOUS DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS TO DEMONSTRATE SUCH TASKS AS CLEANING PHOTOGRAPHS, PRESERVING BOOKS, DOCUMENTS, ELECTRONIC MEDIA AND TEXTILES.

SUBER SAYS THOSE NEEDING HELP HAVE A VARIETY OF WAYS TO REACH A FEMA REPRESENTATIVE:

FEMA6 OC…….DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. :16

THE FAMILY HEIRLOOM RECOVERY SPECIALISTS WILL BE IN ROCK VALLEY FRIDAY FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M. AT THE CITY PARK SHELTER HOUSE.

File photo