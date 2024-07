SOUTH DAKOTA WAITS FOR FEDERAL DISASTER DECLARATION

SOUTH DAKOTA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION IS ASKING PRESIDENT BIDEN TO ISSUE A MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FOR THE STATE.

THE REQUEST FOLLOWS SEVERE STORMS AND FLOODING FROM JUNE 16TH THROUGH JULY 8TH THAT CAUSED TENS-OF-MILLIONS-OF-DOLLARS IN DAMAGE.

A LETTER FROM SENATORS JOHN THUNE, MIKE ROUNDS AND CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON WAS SENT FRIDAY.

THEY ASKED FOR A QUICK REVIEW OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S REQUEST FOR FEDERAL AID FOR IMPACTED PARTS OF THE STATE INCLUDING 25 COUNTIES AND FIVE TRIBAL NATIONS.

Photo from SD Civil Air Patrol & SD Dept of Emergency Management