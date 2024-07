NEBRASKA SPECIAL SESSION MAKING SLOW PROGRESS

THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE CONVENED FOR DAY FIVE OF THEIR SPECIAL SESSION IN LINCOLN WEDNESDAY MORNING, BUT DIDN’T MEET LONG.

AFTER ROLL CALL WAS TAKEN AROUND NINE A.M., A MOTION WAS MADE TO ADJOURN FOR THE DAY:

ADJOURN OC…IS ADJOURNED. :13

THE LAWMAKERS ACTUALLY ARE WORKING.

THEY SPLIT UP AND CONVENED STARTING AT 9:30 A.M. INTO SEVEN SEPARATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS TO DEAL WITH WAYS TO REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES IN THE STATE.

SPEAKER JOHN ARCH SAYS 81 BILLS HAVE BEEN INTRODUCED, A RECORD FOR A SPECIAL SESSION.

ALL BILLS WILL HAVE HEARINGS THIS WEEK.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN ORDERED THE SPECIAL SESSION WITH A REQUEST TO STATE SENATORS TO REDUCE STATE PROPERTY TAXES BY 50 PERCENT.

