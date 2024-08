IOWA ROADSIDE PHEASANT COUNT BEGINS THURSDAY

PHEASANT HUNTERS ACROSS THE NORTHERN HALF OF IOWA HAD AN EXCELLENT SEASON LAST YEAR, AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO WHAT 2024 HAS IN STORE.

THE FALL FORECAST WILL BE BASED ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES’ ANNUAL ROADSIDE PHEASANT COUNTS THAT BEGIN THURSDAY.

THE STATEWIDE SURVEY IS CONDUCTED BY IOWA DNR STAFF BETWEEN AUGUST 1ST THROUGH THE 15TH.

THEY DRIVE 225 DIFFERENT 30-MILE ROUTES ON GRAVEL ROADS AT DAWN ON MORNINGS WITH HEAVY DEW.

HEN PHEASANTS MOVE THEIR BROODS TO THE EDGE OF THE GRAVEL ROAD TO DRY OFF BEFORE THEY BEGIN FEEDING, WHICH MAKES THEM EASIER TO COUNT.

THE AUGUST ROADSIDE SURVEY COUNTS ACTUAL PHEASANTS SEEN ALONG MORE THAN 6,000 MILES OF RURAL, GRAVEL ROADS.