IOWA LOTTERY SALES REACH NEW RECORDS

THE IOWA LOTTERY REPORTS THAT SALES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30TH HIT A RECORD OF NEARLY 489-POINT-NINE MILLION DOLLARS.

LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THEY ALSO SET A RECORD FOR PAYOUTS TO PLAYERS OF NEARLY 313 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE LOTTERY SALES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR THAT ENDED JUNE 30TH WERE ONE-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT ABOVE LAST YEAR AND PROCEEDS TO THE STATE WERE MORE THAN 100 MILLION DOLLARS.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE PROCEEDS TO THE STATE FELL SHORT OF A RECORD AS SCRATCH TICKETS WERE THE TOP SELLER AND THEY HAVE A SMALLER MARGIN THAN OTHER GAMES.

POWERBALL JACKPOTS WERE A BIG FACTOR IN THE RECORD SALES.

TWO HY-VEE STORES IN CEDAR RAPIDS LED THE TOP TEN LIST FOR SALES, WITH EACH TOPPING THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR MARK.

ANOTHER HY-VEE IN COUNCIL BLUFFS WAS THIRD ON THE LIST.

