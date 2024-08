FISCHER SAYS U.S. SHOULD MODERNIZE NUCLEAR DEFENSE

U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER OF NEBRASKA SAYS THE GROWING THREAT POSED BY CHINA AND RUSSIA, ALONG WITH NORTH KOREA; MEANS THE UNITED STATES MUST MODERNIZING ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENT.

FISCHER IS A SENIOR MEMBER OF THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE:

IN CONTRAST, FISCHER SAYS CHINA HAS CONTINUED TO EXPAND ITS NUCLEAR ARSENAL:

LAST YEAR, THE STRATEGIC POSTURE COMMISSION PRODUCED A BIPARTISAN ASSESSMENT OF THE AMERICA’S CURRENT NUCLEAR POSTURE AND RECOMMENDATIONS TO MODERNIZE THE ARSENAL.

FISCHER HAS INTRODUCED THE “RESTORING AMERICAN DETERRENCE ACT” TO ADDRESS SOME OF THE SHORTCOMINGS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE REPORT:

THE BILL WOULD REQUIRE THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE TO WORK WITH THE DEPARTMENTS OF ENERGY, LABOR, AND EDUCATION TO DEVELOP A STRATEGY TO PROMOTE A SKILLED NUCLEAR MANUFACTURING AND VOCATIONAL TRADE WORKFORCE.

FISCHER REMARKS WERE IN HER KEYNOTE ADDRESS ON AMERICA’S NUCLEAR POSTURE AT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION.

