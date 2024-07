THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR OFFICIALLY OPENS TO THE PUBLIC WEDNESDAY IN MOVILLE.

EVENING MAIN EVENTS BEGIN WITH BARREL RACING AND TEAM ROPING WEDNESDAY, FOLLOWED BY A PRCA RODEO ON THURSDAY.

FRIDAY NIGHT EDDIE MONTGOMERY OF MONTGOMERY GENTRY PERFORMS IN CONCERT.

ON SATURDAY IT’S THE OUTLAW TRACTOR PULL AND SUNDAY FEATURES A DEMOLITION DERBY.