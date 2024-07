WHITEWATER TO END MANAGEMENT OF CLIMBING WALL

THE COMPANY OPERATING SIOUX CITY’S CLIMBING WALL IS ENDING IT’S MANAGEMENT OF THE WALL.

WHITEWATER SIOUX CITY LLC WILL CONCLUDE ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE LONG LINES CLIMBING FACILITY WHEN ITS CONTRACT ENDS ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

JEFFREY WISE, C-E-O OF WHITEWATER SIOUX CITY, SAYS THIS HAS BEEN A VERY POSITIVE EXPERIENCE ON EVERY LEVEL FOR WHITEWATER.

WHITEWATER WILL CONTINUE TO POST UPDATES REGARDING THEIR FINAL CLIMBING COMPETITION ON SEPTEMBER 14TH, OPERATING HOURS, AND LAST DAY.

THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A TOWN HALL MEETING FOR THE CLIMBING COMMUNITY NEXT THURSDAY, AUGUST 8TH AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER CONFERENCE ROOM AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

A LAPSE IN SERVICE IS ANTICIPATED AS THE PARKS DEPARTMENT EXPLORES A MORE SUSTAINABLE MODEL FOR CLIMBING TO CONTINUE IN SIOUX CITY.

