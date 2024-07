STRONG STORMS DOWN TREES & POWER LINES IN SIOUXLAND

RESIDENTS IN THE METRO AREA WOKE UP TUESDAY TO BEGIN CLEAN UP AFTER STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TOOK DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO THE EARLY MORNING.

THE POWERFUL STORMS HAD WINDS CLOCKED FROM 60 TO 70 MPH WHEN THEY ROLLED THROUGH AROUND 11:45 P.M., RESULTING IN TWO TRANSFORMERS BLOWING OUT IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA AND A POWER OUTAGE OF OVER FIVE HOURS.

TINA HOFFMAN OF MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SAYS AS TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES FELL, NUMEROUS POWER LINES WERE ALSO TAKEN DOWN, AND THEIR CREWS WORKED THROUGH THE NIGHT:

SHE SAYS THAT TREE DAMAGE CREATES EXTRA WORK IN RESTORING POWER TO THE AFFECTED AREAS:

THERE WERE 1300 AREA CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER AS OF 10 A.M.

HOFFMAN SAYS IT COULD BE 6 P.M. BEFORE EVERYONE IN THE AREA HAS THEIR POWER RESTORED.