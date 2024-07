FIRE RESCUE RESPONDS TO THREE DOZEN STORM RELATED CALLS

THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT KEPT SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL BUSY THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS SAYS HOUSE FIRE AND DOWNED POWER LINE CALLS STARTED COMING IN AFTER 11 P.M;

FIRECALLS1 OC………. DEATHS REPORTED. :17

COLLINS SAYS TWO PEOPLE NEEDED RESCUING WHEN A TREE FELL ON THEIR HOUSE AND TRAPPED THEM INSIDE:

FIRECALLS2 OC……….TAKEN CARE OF. :13

HE SAYS FIRE RESCUE CREWS RESPONDED TO AROUND THREE DOZEN CALLS INVOLVING FIRES AND DOWNED POWER LINES, MANY IN NEIGHBORHOODS THAT WERE FULLY BLACKED OUT:

FIRECALLS3 OC……..A LITTLE BIT. :28

COLLINS REMINDS RESIDENTS TO NEVER APPROACH DOWNED POWER LINES, WHETHER THEY ARE SPARKING OR NOT, AND TO CALL 9-1-1 AND MIDAMERICAN ENERGY TO REPORT THEM IMMEDIATELY.

Photos contributed