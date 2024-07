AIRPORT STREET REPAIR PROJECT BEGINS WEDNESDAY

TRAVELERS HEADING IN AND OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT MAY ENCOUNTER MINOR TRAFFIC DELAYS STARTING ON WEDNESDAY.

THE CITY IS BEGINNING AN ASPHALT OVERLAY PROJECT AT THE AIRPORT ON PERSHING STREET, OGDEN AVENUE, MITCHELL STREET, AND NIOBRARA AVENUE.

THE WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO CONTINUE INTO SEPTEMBER INVOLVING EDGELINE MILLING AND ASPHALT OVERLAYS.

THE CONTRACTOR WILL MAINTAIN TRAFFIC ON ALL AIRPORT ROADS, BUT DELAYS MAY OCCUR DURING THE WORK.

THE PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO BARKLEY ASPHALT FOR $308,400.